Rupee slumps 69 paise to all-time low of 92.18 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the domestic currency is under severe pressure due to a sharp spike in crude oil prices, with Brent Crude crossing the USD 82 per barrel level in futures trade in the wake of the Iran crisis, which dented investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 92.05, then fell to an early low of 92.18 against the American currency, registering a fall of 69 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 91.49 against the US dollar.

The forex Market was closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.