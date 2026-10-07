Rupee slumps 43 paise to close at 96.78 against US dollar post RBI policy decision

Market analysts said the RBI's rate hike reflects rising cyclical inflation risks, while the shift in stance to 'calibrated tightening' alongside higher growth and inflation projections highlights the MPC's hawkish approach.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.37 and traded in the range of 96.34-96.84 before eventually settling at 96.78 (provisional), down 43 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 96.35 against the US dollar.

"The rupee slid, logging its second-weakest close and trailing most Asian peers after RBI's hawkish note amid renewed inflation worries jolted sentiment.