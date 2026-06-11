Rupee slumps 32 paise to 95.57 against US dollar in early trade

Heavy FII outflows, weak domestic equity market and a marginally stronger greenback further weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.55 against the US dollar before dropping further to 95.57.

The local unit appreciated 16 paise to close at 95.25 against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb excessive volatility and prevent a further slide in the domestic unit.