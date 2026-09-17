Rupee slips below 96 per dollar level in early trade

The currency, however, pared losses and traded with a gain of 10 paise following suspected RBI intervention.

According to forex analysts, the rupee is expected to see high volatility pressured by elevated crude oil prices hovering at USD 105 per barrel and the broad strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Moreover, a rate hike of 25 basis points by the US Federal Reserve, which came for the first time in three years, added strength to the greenback and put additional pressure on the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.88 and lost further ground to trade at 96.10 against the US dollar in early deals, down 19 paise from its previous close, breaching the crucial 96 level for the first time since July 24.

In initial trade, the currency also touched 95.81, registering a gain of 10 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the local unit ended 3 paise lower at 95.91 against the American currency, extending its downward trend for the seventh session in a row.

In the preceding six sessions, the rupee has lost 148 paise, or more than 1.4 per cent, since the closing level of 94.43 against the greenback recorded on September 4.