Rupee slips 6 paise to 96.31 against US dollar in early trade

FII outflows continued to weigh on the local unit while a positive start to the day at the domestic equity markets provided support, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.28 against the greenback before slipping further to 96.31 from its previous close.

The local unit had on Wednesday extended its slide for the third straight day and settled 9 paise lower at 96.25 against the US dollar.

The United States intensified its strikes targeting Iran early on Thursday, hitting targets further north as American forces also fired into a ship it accused of trying to break its naval blockade on the Islamic Republic. Iran retaliated with missile and drone fire targeting Bahrain and Kuwait before dawn.