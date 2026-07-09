Rupee slips 4 paise to 95.52 against US dollar in early trade

On Wednesday, the rupee plunged 52 paise to settle at 95.48 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 100.98, down 0.09 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 1 per cent at USD 78.80 per barrel in futures trade.

Analysts attributed the sharp rise in crude prices to the fresh escalation in West Asia tension, which is likely to block the Strait of Hormuz and restrict the movement of oil tankers.

The domestic equity market saw some recovery, with Sensex rising 454.78 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 76,958.38, and Nifty climbing 151.10 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 24,033.15. Both indices crashed over 2 per cent in the previous session.

Foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 1,962.80 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.