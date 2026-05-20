Rupee slips 13 paise to hit fresh lifetime low of 96.83 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.89 against the US dollar, then lost further ground to touch a record low of 96.95 and a high of 96.65, before settling at 96.83 (provisional), registering a fall of 13 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee tumbled 50 paise to settle at 96.70 against the dollar.

"Indian rupee hit fresh lows on a strong dollar and a surge in US treasury yields. US 30-year treasury yields rose to a two-decade high, while the 10-year yields rose to a 16-month high.