However, lower crude oil prices and foreign-fund inflows capped the rupee's fall, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.40 and declined to 93.49 against the greenback, registering a loss of 8 paise from its previous close.

The domestic currency climbed 10 paise to close at 93.41 against US dollar on Wednesday after gaining 68 paise in the preceding two sessions.

"The decline in crude prices and RBI's actions to curb speculative activity in the currency have helped the rupee gain strength. In the near-term, the rupee is likely to trade in the 93.20 to 94 range," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.