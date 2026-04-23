Rupee slides 34 paise to 94.12 against US dollar in early trade

The currency also remained under pressure due to massive selling of domestic equities and the withdrawal of foreign investors amid rising worldwide demand for the American currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.04 and lost further ground to trade at 94.12 against the greenback in early deals, registering a loss of 34 paise from the previous closing level.

The rupee declined 34 paise to close at 93.78 against the US dollar on Wednesday, the third straight day of fall. In the preceding two sessions, the currency has fallen by 53 paise.