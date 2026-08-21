Rupee settles on flat note, 3 paise higher at 95.71 against US dollar

Forex traders said the Indian rupee traded flat to positive on a weak dollar and a positive tone in the domestic markets. However, the rupee pared initial gains as geopolitical tensions continue to simmer.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.69, then touched an intraday high of 95.65 and a low of 95.75 and finally settled for the day at 95.71 (provisional) against the greenback, higher by 3 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day down 1 paisa at 95.74 against the U.S. dollar.