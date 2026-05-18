Rupee settles at record low of 96.35 against US dollar

Moreover, emerging market economies, including India, continue to feel the pressure of rising crude oil prices, as elevated rates increase the outflows of US dollars, along with the outflows already happening due to FPIs, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.19, then fell further to 96.39 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 58 paise from its previous close.

At the end of Monday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 96.35(provisional), down 54 paise from its previous close.