Forex analysts attributed the rupee's strength to foreign institutional investors' unabated chase for higher returns amid a weaker American currency and waning AI-related stock rallies in the US and markets like Taiwan and South Korea.

Lower crude oil prices and a weak dollar also supported the Indian currency, they said.

Foreign investors pumped in Rs 84,290 crore in Indian equities over nine trading sessions in November 2-13, marking a strong comeback after two consecutive months of net outflows, according to depository data.

The latest inflows came after net withdrawals of Rs 34,843 crore in October and Rs 35,861 crore in September.

With the latest inflows, cumulative FPI outflows from Indian equities have narrowed to around Rs 2.1 lakh crore in 2026 from nearly Rs 3 lakh crore a few weeks ago.