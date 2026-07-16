Rupee settles 8 paise lower at 96.33 against US dollar

FII outflows put further pressure on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.28 against the greenback and traded in a range of 96.22-96.37 during the session. It settled at 96.33 (provisional), down 8 paise from its previous close.

The local unit had on Wednesday settled 9 paise lower at 96.25 against the US dollar.

Crude oil prices remain elevated amid back-and-forth strikes by the US and Iran across West Asia. Renewed threats to the Strait of Hormuz have shredded the interim deal to end the Iran war and could tip the region back into all-out war.