Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 94.92 against US dollar on RBI intervention

"The rupee is now approaching a crucial support zone around 94. Persistent pressure from elevated crude oil prices, rising US Treasury yields and continued foreign equity outflows had prompted the RBI to intensify its intervention to limit the impact of currency weakness on domestic inflation and broader financial stability," said Kaveri More, Commodity Technical Analyst, Choice Broking.

The RBI has reportedly deployed around USD 75-80 billion through spot dollar sales and dollar-rupee swaps since its special measures to attract foreign currency inflows came into effect on June 8, he said.

"Going forward, the rupee's near-term direction will depend on the effectiveness of RBI intervention, movements in crude oil prices and US bond yields, and the pace of foreign investor flows. While continued central bank support may help stabilise the currency, sustained external pressures could limit further appreciation," More said.