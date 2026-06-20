Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 94.33 against US dollar

However, market sentiments weakened amid uncertainty over the US-Iran peace deal, traders said.

US Vice President JD Vance has put off his visit to Switzerland for talks with Iranian negotiators, with the White House citing logistical issues.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.30 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 94.20-94.52. Eventually, it settled at 94.33, up 7 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee settled 10 paise higher at 94.40 against the US dollar.