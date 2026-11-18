Forex traders said the rupee reversed its morning gains on risk aversion in global markets on fresh geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, and a strong dollar.

However, a sharp fall in crude oil prices supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.47 against the dollar. During intra-day trade, it hit a high of 93.25 and a low of 93.57. The local unit settled at 93.44 (provisional), higher by 7 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee gained 43 paise to close at its seven-month high of 93.51 against the US dollar.

"The Indian rupee reversed morning gains on a decline in domestic markets from higher levels and a strong dollar. The dollar rose to a fresh 19-month high on hawkish comments by Fed officials and renewed geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. However, a sharp fall in crude oil prices cushioned the downside," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on risk aversion in global markets on fresh geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran and a strong dollar. Rate hike optimism by the US Fed may also weigh on the rupee. However, weakness in global crude oil prices may support the rupee as it eases import bills. Traders may take cues from housing market data from the US," Choudhary added.