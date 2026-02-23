Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 90.87 against US dollar

"Rupee rose to 90.67 but was not able to sustain gains as equities did not sustain the morning highs as debt yields rose. Despite the favourable verdict from the US Supreme Court, the rupee did not make any big gains, and the dollar was bought on every dip by importers and other buyers like the FPIs," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

The rupee is expected to be in the range of 90.60 to 91.00, he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.32 per cent at 97.47.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.39 per cent at USD 71.49 per barrel.