Rupee rises 7 paise to 93.70 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said foreign investors are gradually finding their way back into the domestic market, after months of cautious participation and substantial outflows.

The rupee has emerged as one of Asia's best-performing currencies in FY27. If foreign fund inflows continue, it could provide an important cushion against external uncertainties, they said.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at around 93.71, then touched 93.70, up 7 paise from its closing level on Monday.