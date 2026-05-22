Rupee rises 63 paise to close at 95.73 against US dollar

Forex traders said markets found some comfort after comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted that diplomatic talks linked to the Iran situation were moving in a constructive direction.

Moreover, positive domestic equities and a decline in US treasury yields also supported the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.30 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday high of 95.30 and a low of 95.68 against the US dollar in intraday trade.

At the end of the trading session on Friday, the rupee was quoted at 95.73 (provisional), higher by 63 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee rebounded 50 paise from its all-time closing low to settle at 96.36 against the US dollar.