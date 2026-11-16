Rupee rises 6 paise to 94.13 against US dollar in early trade

However, a robust dollar and rising US Treasury yields amid uncertainty between the US and Iran capped the upside. Iran attacked a US military base in Bahrain on Sunday.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 94.22 against the greenback. It touched a high of 94.13 and a low of 94.25.

On Friday, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 94.19 against the dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on an overnight surge in the dollar and rising US Treasury yields. However, softening of crude oil prices and foreign inflows may support the rupee at lower levels.