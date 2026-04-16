Rupee rises 6 paise to 93.27 against US dollar in early trade

According to forex analysts, crude oil prices hovering below the USD 95-a-barrel level sent positive cues to investors in domestic equities, even though the outflow of foreign capital and demands for dollars from importers resisted a sharp recovery in the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.29 and gained further, trading at 93.27 against the greenback in early deals, up 6 paise from its previous closing level.

On Wednesday, the rupee gained 2 paise to settle at 93.33 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was lower by 0.12 per cent at 97.72.