Rupee rises 5 paise to 96.11 against US dollar in early trade

Higher crude oil prices and FII outflows prevented a sharper rise in the local unit while a positive opening in the domestic equity markets lent support, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 96.12 and inched up to 96.11, up 5 paise from its previous close.

The unit depreciated 48 paise to close at 96.16 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Iran on Wednesday threatened to halt all energy exports from West Asia over the US reimposing a naval blockade on the Islamic Republic.