Rupee rises 5 paise to 95.77 against US dollar in early trade

The local currency also found support from positive domestic equity market sentiment after foreign institutional investors turned to buying Indian stocks, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.70 and slipped to 95.77 against the greenback, registering a gain of 5 paise from its previous close.

The Indian currency settled 17 paise higher at 95.82 against the US dollar on Tuesday, after gaining 74 paise in the previous two back-to-back sessions.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading down 0.12 per cent at 101.14, ahead of the Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements.