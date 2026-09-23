Rupee rises 5 paise to 95.57 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.58 then touched 95.57 against the American currency, registering a gain of 5 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 95.62 against the US dollar.

"We see 96.30 as the upper cap, with strong Reserve Bank intervention expected as the pair approaches 96.30–96.50, and support at 95.50 and then 95.00. Softer crude remains the rupee's clearest support, with a firm dollar after the Fed's hike and foreign portfolio outflows the main offsets," said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.