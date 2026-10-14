Rupee rises 44 paise to 94.92 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair, which has gained nearly 2 per cent in the last three trading sessions, opened on a positive note on Wednesday, largely driven by regulatory measures implemented by the RBI to limit volatility and curb speculative trading.

A sustained move below the 95.00 threshold opens potential toward 94.50, but ongoing external macroeconomic pressures are likely to temper further gains, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.05, then gained ground to touch 94.92, registering a gain of 44 paise over its previous close.