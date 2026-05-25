Rupee rises 40 paise to 95.20 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note as the US and Iran have "largely negotiated" a peace pact to end the nearly three-month war.US President Donald Trump has told the negotiators "not to rush into a deal" and that "both sides must take their time and get it right".Moreover, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US and India are on the verge of finalising an interim trade agreement after progress in negotiations with the US Trade Representative to visit India very soon.