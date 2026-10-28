Rupee rises 4 paise to 95.03 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said rupee is under pressure amid persistent macroeconomic headwinds, including global dollar strength and Brent crude prices hovering near USD 115 per barrel.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee recorded marginal gains and touched 95.03, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 95.07 against the American currency.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on positive dollar and weak Asian currencies. Crude oil prices remain elevated which may also keep rupee under pressure," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Any intervention by the RBI may support the rupee at lower levels. Investors will watch out for the FOMC decision.