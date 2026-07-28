Rupee rises 35 paise to 95.64 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said a weak US dollar index and positive equity market sentiment further boosted the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.75 and gained further to trade at 95.64 against the greenback, up 35 paise from its previous closing level.

The rupee appreciated sharply by 54 paise to close at 95.99 against the US dollar on Monday, after rising 20 paise in the preceding session on Friday.