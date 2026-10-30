Rupee rises 33 paise to close at 94.93 against US dollar

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after the US warned its allies to prepare for a fresh strike on Iran after US elections," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Choudhary further noted that a surge in crude oil prices may also pressurise the rupee. "However, positive domestic markets, a soft US dollar and US Treasury yields may support the rupee at lower levels. Any intervention by the RBI may also support the rupee at lower levels. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 94.80 to 95.35," he said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 943.60 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the IMF on Thursday said exchange rate flexibility should be the preferable policy response to help the Indian economy adjust to energy shocks, amid reports that the RBI resorted to massive market intervention to prop up the rupee.

"Our view is that the rupee should be the first line of defence in the face of these shocks. So, allowing the exchange rate to move freely to reflect the impact of these shocks is important to help the Indian economy adjust to the shocks," IMF Communications Director Julie Kozack has said.