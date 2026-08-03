Rupee rises 31 paise to 95.12 against US dollar in early trade

FII inflows, a rise in the country's forex reserves, and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) support further strengthened the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.15 against the greenback before rising further to 95.12, up 31 paise from its previous close.

The rupee stayed in positive territory for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, gaining 7 paise to settle at 95.43 against the US dollar.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he decided to hold off on ordering American forces to carry out new strikes against Iran at the urging of Gulf allies Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.