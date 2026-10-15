Rupee rises 31 paise to 94.86 against US dollar in early trade

Market participants attributed the rupee's continued appreciation to central bank intervention and the unwinding of long dollar positions.

However, ongoing external macroeconomic pressures are likely to temper further gains, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.95, then gained ground to touch 94.86, registering a gain of 31 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 19 paise to close at 95.17 against the US dollar.