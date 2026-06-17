Rupee rises 31 paise to 94.29 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note as Brent crude has fallen to near USD 79 per barrel -- a three-month low -- as markets price in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran framework.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 94.46, then touched 94.29, registering a gain of 31 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee ended 2 paise lower at 94.60 against the US dollar.