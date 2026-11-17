"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on easing inflation concerns amid softening crude oil prices and strength in the domestic markets. FII inflows and easing concerns over large-scale attacks between US and Iran may also support the rupee. However, strength in the dollar and surge in US treasury yields my cap sharp upside," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.50, higher by 0.04 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.79 per cent lower at USD 91.71 per barrel in futures trade.

Brent crude oil prices have extended their sharp downward slide driven primarily by growing fears of a global supply surplus, with the International Energy Agency projecting a Q4 surplus of roughly 2 million barrels per day as Middle Eastern crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz recover faster than expected, alongside signs of weakening Chinese demand, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex advanced 108.83 points to 82,184.33 in early trade, while the Nifty was up 31.90 points at 25,325.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,864.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.