Rupee rises 3 paise to close at 95.33 against US dollar

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.85, up 0.03 per cent, largely on the back of oil-related uncertainty.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.07 per cent at USD 88.97 per barrel in futures trade.

According to traders, the US CPI print is a key factor for the USD/INR pair.

A hotter-than-expected CPI would strengthen expectations of a September Fed rate hike, pushing yields and the dollar higher.