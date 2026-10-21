Rupee rises 29 paise to 94.62 against US dollar in early trade

Besides, the rupee got a boost from the foreign dollar inflows tied to the Jio IPO, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, according to analysts.

However, elevated crude oil prices and a firm US dollar capped the gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened stronger at 94.78, and then gained further ground to touch 94.62 against the American currency, registering a gain of 29 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled lower by 2 paise at 94.91 against the US dollar.