Rupee rises 28 paise to 96.25 against US dollar in early trade

The American currency index also retreated from an elevated level, while domestic equities witnessed a strong buying trend, supporting the local currency further, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 96.18 but lost some ground to trade at 96.28 against the greenback, logging a gain of 28 paise from its previous closing level.

On Friday, the rupee recovered from a low level and settled 20 paise higher at 96.53 against the US dollar.