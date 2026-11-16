Rupee rises 27 paise to close at 93.92 against US dollar

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 27 paise to close at 93.92 against the US dollar on Monday, supported by foreign fund inflows, a surge in domestic markets and softening crude oil prices.
Forex traders said the rupee snapped its two-day declining trend on a stellar rally in domestic markets and fresh foreign inflows. However, rising US Treasury yields and a firm dollar in overseas markets capped sharp gains.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.22 against the dollar. During intra-day trade, it hit a high of 93.91 and a low of 94.25. The local unit settled at 93.92 (provisional), higher by 27 paise from its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 94.19 against the dollar.
"The rupee gained around 0.40 per cent, moving stronger above the 94.00 mark, supported by robust FII inflows of over Rs 50,000 crore in recent weeks. Softer commodity prices have further supported the domestic currency by easing import bill concerns," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 103.44, higher by 0.03 per cent.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.03 per cent lower at USD 94.85 per barrel in futures trade.
In the domestic equity market, Sensex jumped 512.34 points to settle at 82,104.79, while the Nifty rose 146.80 points to 25,291.10.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equities worth Rs 5,736.55 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
India's forex reserves increased by USD 2.49 billion to USD 719.547 billion during the week ended November 6, according to the RBI data released on Friday.
In the previous week, the forex reserves had dropped by USD 2.691 billion to USD 717.056 billion.