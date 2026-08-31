Rupee rises 26 paise to close at 95.17 against US dollar

Forex traders said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might have intervened to support the currency at lower levels after market participants raised the probability of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in September, pushing US Treasury yields higher and triggering a broad dollar rally.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.56 and oscillated between 95.11 and 95.56 during the session. At the end of Monday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 95.17 (provisional), higher by 26 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee rose marginally by 2 paise to settle at 95.43 against the US dollar.

"The Indian rupee staged a stellar two-day comeback to close at its strongest level since August 5, successfully overcoming an early dip triggered by a Friday's surge in the dollar index following hawkish remarks from Fed chair...

"This resilient recovery was heavily anchored by timely, suspected intervention from the Reserve Bank of India alongside a surge in dollar flows linked to the MSCI rebalancing and the FCNR (B) schemes," said Dilip Parmar - Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.52, lower by 0.18 per cent.