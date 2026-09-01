Rupee rises 26 paise to 94.96 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the USD/INR pair appears to have found a strong near-term base around 95.10-95.20. While MSCI-related inflows have provided temporary support.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.06, then gained ground to touch 94.96 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 26 paise from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee pared initial losses and settled for the day with gains of 21 paise at 95.22 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.46, higher by 0.03 per cent.