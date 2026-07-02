Rupee rises 26 paise to 94.90 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note as crude oil prices have fallen back to levels seen before the West Asia conflict. Even global risk sentiment has stabilised compared to the panic witnessed a few weeks ago.

Foreign investors poured nearly USD 5.3 billion into Indian bond markets during June, marking the first month of positive inflows after three consecutive months of outflows, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.95, then touched 94.90 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 26 paise from its previous close.