Rupee rises 25 paise to close at 95.36 against US dollar

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 43 paise to settle at 95.61 against the American currency.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias due to uncertainty in the West Asia war. Any fresh escalations in the West Asia war may again lead to a spike in crude oil prices and pressurise the rupee.

"However, if the de-escalation remains, we may see some recovery in the rupee. Traders may take cues from ADP weekly employment, trade balance and existing home sales data from the US. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 95.10 to 95.80," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.