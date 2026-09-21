Rupee rises 24 paise to 95.72 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said initial gains in domestic equities and improved foreign fund sentiment boosted investor sentiment, but sustained importer demand for greenbacks from oil companies and broader strength in the US dollar Index weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.86 against the US dollar, then gained some ground to touch 95.72 against the American currency, registering a gain of 24 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee closed lower by 7 paise at 95.96 against the US dollar.

"The rupee closed at 95.89 on Friday after being defended near 96 last week. We expect a broad range of 95.60–96.50, with the 96.40–96.50 zone acting as stiff resistance," said Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities.