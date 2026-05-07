Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 94.26 against US dollar

Forex traders said Brent oil prices have fallen below USD 100 per barrel on a rise in investor risk appetite in global markets on hopes of peace between the US and Iran.

However, factors such as unabated foreign capital outflows and safe-haven dollar demand from importers capped sharp gains for the rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee witnessed high volatility. It opened at 94.77 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 28 paise over its previous close.

In intraday trade, the USD/INR pair touched an intraday low of 94.90 and a high of 94.08 against the American currency.

The rupee finally settled at 94.26 (provisional), registering a rise of 23 paise over its previous close.