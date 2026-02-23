Rupee rises 21 paise to 90.73 against the US dollar in early trade

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 1.09 per cent at USD 70.98 per barrel.

A strong opening in domestic equity markets, along with a jump in forex reserves, provided further support to the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.76 against the US dollar and rose further to 90.73, up 21 paise against its previous close.

The rupee plunged 26 paise to settle at 90.94 against the US dollar on Friday.

"The rupee opened stronger after the US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs caused the dollar index to fall. Most Asian currencies have gained from their Friday close," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.