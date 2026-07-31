Rupee rises 20 paise to 95.30 against US dollar in early trade

However, a stronger greenback capped sharper gains in the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 95.40 before rising further to 95.30, up 20 paise from its previous close.

Rising for the fifth straight session, the rupee surged 26 paise to close at 95.50 against the US dollar on Thursday.

"The rupee is likely to continue to move back & forth in today's session, gain some strength against US dollar due to modest pullback in oil prices, while expectations of continued intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeps it supported," Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Technical Research, Choice Broking.