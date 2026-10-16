Rupee rises 20 paise to 94.79 against US dollar in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee had appreciated 18 paise to close at 94.99 against the US dollar.

" Decline in dollar index and softening of US treasury yields also supported the rupee. However, a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains. On the data front, US PPI (Producer Price Index) was hotter than expected while retail sales topped forecast. Weekly unemployment claims were in line with expectations," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.54 per cent at 102.