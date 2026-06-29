Rupee rises 20 paise to 94.25 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said the rupee opened on a positive note with oil prices remaining supportive and foreign inflows improving. The overall bias remains positive for the rupee, they said, adding that the immediate hurdle remains the US dollar, which continues to hold firm near a 13-month high.

At the interbank foreign exchange market the rupee opened at 94.36, then gained momentum and touched 94.25, registering a gain of 20 paise from its previous low.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at 94.45 against the US dollar.

Indian stock, currency, and commodities markets were shut on Friday on account of Muharram.

"The rupee may remain under pressure amid a firm US dollar and the risk of a rebound in crude oil prices, though bond inflows could offer some support. Technically, 93.50–94.10 is a strong support zone, while a breakout above 94.80 could open the way towards 95.30–95.50," said CR Forex Advisors MD - Amit Pabari.