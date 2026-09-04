Rupee rises 2 paise to close at 94.49 against US dollar

On Thursday, the rupee extended its gaining momentum for the fifth straight session, appreciating 22 paise to close at 94.51 against the US dollar.

"The Indian rupee gained on positive domestic markets, ... foreign inflows and FII buying also supported the rupee," Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

This is the sixth straight session of gains for the rupee. On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 94.73, recording a gain of 22 paise.

The local unit gained 27 paise to settle at 94.95 against the US dollar on Tuesday, after rising 21 paise and 2 paise in the preceding two sessions on Monday and Friday, respectively.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a positive bias on positive global markets and improved global risk sentiments. Foreign inflows and reduced expectations of a rate hike following dovish comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller may also support the rupee.

"However, elevated crude oil prices and any fresh escalation of tensions between the US and Iran may cap sharp upside. Traders may take cues from the non-farm payrolls report from the US. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 94.15 to 94.75," Choudhary added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 99.11, higher by 0.21 per cent on safe-haven demand amid renewed US-Iran tensions.