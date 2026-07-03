Rupee rises 19 paise to 95.16 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said despite a weaker dollar index and lower crude oil prices rupee is still facing pressure from robust dollar demand from importers and corporate hedgers.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.20, then touched 95.16 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 19 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day on a negative note, lower by 19 paise at 95.35 against the US dollar.