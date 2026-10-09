Rupee rises 16 paise to close at 96.72 against US dollar

At the end of the trading session on Friday, the rupee closed at 96.72 (provisional), higher by 16 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated by 13 paise to close at 96.88 against the US dollar.

"The Indian rupee appreciated after three days of weakness, strengthening against the US dollar in tandem with its broader Asian peers. The greenback weakened as crude oil prices eased and risk appetite surged across global markets," said Dilip Parmar – Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further noted that the upbeat sentiment followed remarks by President Trump confirming that the US would refrain from military action against Iran ahead of the November midterm elections.

Providing further support to the rupee, the likely intervention from the central bank offered a crucial cushion, he said, adding that in the near term, the trend of the USD-INR remains constructive with higher side resistance pegged around 97 and support at 95.30.